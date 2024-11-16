Penny 1670 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1670 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1)