Penny 1670 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Penny 1670 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Penny 1670 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1670
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1670 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 12, 2024.

United Kingdom Penny 1670 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
685 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1670 at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 49 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1670 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1670 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1670 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1670 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

