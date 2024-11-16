United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1670 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1670
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1670 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 12, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
685 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 49 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1670 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search