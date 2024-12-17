Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1670
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7614 $
Price in auction currency 6000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 170 AUD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

