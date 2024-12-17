United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1670
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1670 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7614 $
Price in auction currency 6000 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 170 AUD
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
