United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1670 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1670 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1670 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Davissons Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1670
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1670 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1670 at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 4, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1670 at auction DNW - June 10, 2015
Seller DNW
Date June 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
2009 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1670 at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 24, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1670 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
