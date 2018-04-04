United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1670 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1670
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1670 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Numis.be (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1670 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search