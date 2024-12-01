flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1670 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1670 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1670 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1670
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1670 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 928 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place September 24, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (7)
United Kingdom Shilling 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
866 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 14, 2018
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1670 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

