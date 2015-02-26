United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1670 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1670
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1670 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
For the sale of Threepence 1670 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
