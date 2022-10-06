Twopence 1670 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1670 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 63241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 78. Bidding took place September 18, 2014.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)