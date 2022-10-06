United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1670 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Aurea Numismatika
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1670
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1670 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 63241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 78. Bidding took place September 18, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Heritage
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 78 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1670 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
