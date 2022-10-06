flag
Twopence 1670 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Twopence 1670 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Twopence 1670 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1670
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1670 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 63241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 78. Bidding took place September 18, 2014.

United Kingdom Twopence 1670 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 850 CZK
United Kingdom Twopence 1670 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1670 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1670 at auction Heritage - September 18, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence 1670 at auction Heritage - September 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 78 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1670 at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1670 at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1670 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

