Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1670
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 80,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
40972 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Bolaffi - December 3, 2021
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 23, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

