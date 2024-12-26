United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1670
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1670 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 80,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
40972 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price

Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price

Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price

Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price

Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price

Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price

Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

