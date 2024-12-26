flag
Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1670
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 21331 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Date October 7, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction GINZA - October 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction GINZA - November 21, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 2, 2020
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coins of the Realm - June 27, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date June 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 24, 2018
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
Seller DNW
Date November 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 15, 2014
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
