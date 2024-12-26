Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 21331 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

