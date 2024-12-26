United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1670
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1670 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 21331 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date June 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
