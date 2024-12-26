Half Guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)