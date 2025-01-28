flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1677

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1677 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1677 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1677 First laureated bust
Average price 23000 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Five guineas 1677 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1677 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1677 First laureated bust Elephant
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Five guineas 1677 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1677 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1677 First laureated bust Elephant and castle
Average price 60000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Two guinea 1677 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1677 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1677 Second laureate bust
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Two guinea 1677 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1677 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1677 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Guinea 1677 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1677 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1677 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Guinea 1677 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1677 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1677 Fourth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Guinea 1677 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1677 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1677 Fourth laureate bust Elephant
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Half Guinea 1677 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1677 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1677 Second laureate bust
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Half Guinea 1677 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1677 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1677 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 6700 $
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1677 Third laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1677 Third laureate bust
Crown 1677 Third laureate bust
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 104
Obverse Halfcrown 1677 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1677 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1677 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 66
Obverse Shilling 1677 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1677 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1677 Second laureate bust
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Shilling 1677 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1677 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1677 Second laureate bust Plume below bust only
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Sixpence 1677
Reverse Sixpence 1677
Sixpence 1677
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1677
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1677
Fourpence (Groat) 1677
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Threepence 1677
Reverse Threepence 1677
Threepence 1677
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Twopence 1677
Reverse Twopence 1677
Twopence 1677
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Penny 1677
Reverse Penny 1677
Penny 1677
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access