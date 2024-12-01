Sixpence 1677 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1677 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 21626 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

