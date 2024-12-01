United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1677 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1677
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1677 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 21626 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1677 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
