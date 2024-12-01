flag
Sixpence 1677 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Sixpence 1677 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Sixpence 1677 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1677 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 21626 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (11)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • London Coins (11)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (14)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction St James's - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction CNG - January 27, 2021
Seller CNG
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1677 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1677 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

