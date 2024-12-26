flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1652 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 75,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
73978 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF40 ICG
Selling price
11528 $
Price in auction currency 9500 GBP
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF40 ICG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction Chaponnière - July 5, 2017
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction UBS - January 24, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1677 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access