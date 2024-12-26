United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1677
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1652 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 75,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
73978 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF40 ICG
Selling price
11528 $
Price in auction currency 9500 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
