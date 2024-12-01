United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1677
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 32682 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (3)
- London Coins (3)
- NOONANS (4)
- Spink (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
