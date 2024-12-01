flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 32682 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (3)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - January 18, 2017
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1677 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access