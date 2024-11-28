United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1677
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place March 30, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- cgb.fr (2)
- CNG (6)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- DNW (14)
- Downies (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (5)
- Numisor (2)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Spink (20)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search