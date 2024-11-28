flag
Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place March 30, 2006.

United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - April 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date April 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VG10 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 18, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1677 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
