Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust". Plume below bust only (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust". Plume below bust only. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,500. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.

