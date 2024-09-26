flag
Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust". Plume below bust only (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Plume below bust only

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust". Plume below bust only. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,500. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7323 $
Price in auction currency 5500 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1414 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1677 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

