United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1654 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,900. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1963 $
Price in auction currency 1550 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2002
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2002
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1677 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea
