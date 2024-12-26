United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1677
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1654 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,900. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1963 $
Price in auction currency 1550 GBP
