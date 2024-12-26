flag
Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 115,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
29591 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
66783 $
Price in auction currency 60000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - March 26, 2014
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
