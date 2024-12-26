Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1677 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 115,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

