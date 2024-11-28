flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1677 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1677 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1677 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1677 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 550. Bidding took place June 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • St James’s (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1677 at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1677 at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1677 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1677 at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1677 at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1677 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1677 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1677 at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 6, 2013
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1677 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1677 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1677 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1677 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1677 at auction CNG - January 8, 2007
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1677 at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1677 at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1677 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1677 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access