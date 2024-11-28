Fourpence (Groat) 1677 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1677 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 550. Bidding took place June 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (6)