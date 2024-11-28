United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1677 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1677
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1677 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 550. Bidding took place June 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (5)
- St James’s (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
