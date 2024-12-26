United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1677
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 6,500. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2929 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
606 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition FR
Selling price
******
