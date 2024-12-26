flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 6,500. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2929 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
606 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 23, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Soler y Llach - February 23, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
