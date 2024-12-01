flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4513 $
Price in auction currency 4000 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 6, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - April 7, 2021
Seller CNG
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 9, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price

