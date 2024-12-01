United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1677
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (9)
- Goldberg (4)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (14)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (3)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4513 $
Price in auction currency 4000 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1677 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
