Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

