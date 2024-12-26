United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1677
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14456 $
Price in auction currency 160000 NOK
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
