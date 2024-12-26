flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (3)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14456 $
Price in auction currency 160000 NOK
United Kingdom Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction UBS - January 27, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust" at auction UBS - January 27, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

