flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1677 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Penny 1677 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Penny 1677 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1677 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 64230 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1677 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1677 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1677 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1677 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1677 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1677 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1677 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1677 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1677 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access