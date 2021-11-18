United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1677 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1677
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1677 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 64230 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
