Half Guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 20207 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)