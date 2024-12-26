United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,175 g
- Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1677
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 20207 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place August 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
