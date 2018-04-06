flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1677 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Twopence 1677 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Twopence 1677 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: VAuctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1677
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1677 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the VAuctions auction for USD 100. Bidding took place April 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1677 at auction VAuctions - April 6, 2018
Seller VAuctions
Date April 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1677 at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1677 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

All companies 458
