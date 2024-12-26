United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1677
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two guinea 1677 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
