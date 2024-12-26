United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,175 g
- Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1669
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 51029 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,063. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2024 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1831 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search