Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 51029 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,063. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (2) VF20 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (5)