Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,175 g
  • Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1669
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 51029 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,063. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2024 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1831 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date April 24, 2009
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition MS63 PCGS
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition MS61 NGC
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2004
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2004
Condition MS63 PCGS
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS63 PCGS
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1669 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

