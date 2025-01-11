flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1669

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1669 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1669 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1669 First laureated bust
Average price 21000 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Five guineas 1669 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1669 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1669 First laureated bust Elephant
Average price 70000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Two guinea 1669 First laureated bust
Reverse Two guinea 1669 First laureated bust
Two guinea 1669 First laureated bust
Average price 6200 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Guinea 1669 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1669 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1669 Third laureate bust
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Half Guinea 1669 First laureated bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1669 First laureated bust
Half Guinea 1669 First laureated bust
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 12

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1669 Second laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1669 Second laureate bust
Crown 1669 Second laureate bust
Average price 690 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Halfcrown 1669 Third laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1669 Third laureate bust
Halfcrown 1669 Third laureate bust
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse Shilling 1669 First laureated bust
Reverse Shilling 1669 First laureated bust
Shilling 1669 First laureated bust
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Shilling 1669 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1669 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1669 Second laureate bust
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access