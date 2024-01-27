flag
Shilling 1669 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1669 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1669 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1669
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1669 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 963 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Shilling 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1906 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
4299 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1669 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

