Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 21090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (3) F (2) VG (1) G (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) VF30 (1) G6 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)