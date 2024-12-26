flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1669
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 21090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

United Kingdom Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 2220 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 9, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 9, 2018
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
United Kingdom Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 8, 2016
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU50 PCGS
United Kingdom Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2015
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2012
Condition VG
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

