United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,53 g
- Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1669
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1669 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 21090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 2220 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******

