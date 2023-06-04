Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) F (5) VG (2) G (1) FR (2)