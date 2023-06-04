flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1669
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (5)
United Kingdom Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 27, 2007
Seller Spink
Date September 27, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1669 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access