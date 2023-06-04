United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1669
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1669 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
