Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

Сondition VF (10) F (14) VG (3) G (1) FR (4) PO (1) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

DNW (5)

London Coins (3)

NOONANS (2)

Numisor (1)

Spink (15)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Status International (4)