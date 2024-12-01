flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1669
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • DNW (5)
  • London Coins (3)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Spink (15)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Status International (4)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 330 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 27, 2019
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1669 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

