Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1150 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

