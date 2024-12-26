United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1669
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1150 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
30729 $
Price in auction currency 27000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
