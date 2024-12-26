flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1669
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1150 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
30729 $
Price in auction currency 27000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 5, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 5, 2010
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
