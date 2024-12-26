flag
Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant

Obverse Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1669
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
69838 $
Price in auction currency 70000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

