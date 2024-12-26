United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1669
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1669 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
