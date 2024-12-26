flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Two guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 17,07 g
  • Pure gold (0,5033 oz) 15,6532 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1669
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1669 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 25054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
5707 $
Price in auction currency 4500 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD

