Two guinea 1669 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 17,07 g
- Pure gold (0,5033 oz) 15,6532 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1669
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1669 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 25054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
