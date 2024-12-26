United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,175 g
- Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1676
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (2)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1899 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
