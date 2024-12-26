flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,175 g
  • Pure gold (0,1231 oz) 3,8285 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1899 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 7, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1676 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access