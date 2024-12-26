Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (1) VF (3) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) Service NGC (6)