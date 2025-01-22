flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1676

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1676 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1676 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1676 First laureated bust
Average price 19000 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Five guineas 1676 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1676 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1676 First laureated bust Elephant and castle
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Two guinea 1676 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1676 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1676 Second laureate bust
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Two guinea 1676 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1676 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1676 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Guinea 1676 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1676 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1676 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Guinea 1676 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1676 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1676 Fourth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 23000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Half Guinea 1676 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1676 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1676 Second laureate bust
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Half Guinea 1676 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1676 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1676 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 7500 $
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1676 Third laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1676 Third laureate bust
Crown 1676 Third laureate bust
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 159
Obverse Halfcrown 1676 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1676 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1676 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 103
Obverse Shilling 1676 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1676 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1676 Second laureate bust
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse Shilling 1676 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1676 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1676 Second laureate bust Plume on both sides
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Sixpence 1676
Reverse Sixpence 1676
Sixpence 1676
Average price 760 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1676
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1676
Fourpence (Groat) 1676
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Threepence 1676
Reverse Threepence 1676
Threepence 1676
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Twopence 1676
Reverse Twopence 1676
Twopence 1676
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Penny 1676
Reverse Penny 1676
Penny 1676
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access