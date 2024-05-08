Sixpence 1676 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1676 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1317 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

