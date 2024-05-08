United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1676 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1676
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1676 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1317 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2752 $
Price in auction currency 2500 CHF
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1676 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
