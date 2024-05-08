flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1676 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Sixpence 1676 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Sixpence 1676 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1676 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1317 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2752 $
Price in auction currency 2500 CHF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2010
United Kingdom Sixpence 1676 at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2010
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2010
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1676 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1676 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access