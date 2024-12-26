United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1676
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (4)
- NOONANS (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (2)
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
15309 $
Price in auction currency 12000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
