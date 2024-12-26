flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2024.

United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
15309 $
Price in auction currency 12000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Roma Numismatics - October 30, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 7, 2019
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
