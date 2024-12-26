Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1648 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 85,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) VF (4) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)