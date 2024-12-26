United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1676
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1648 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 85,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
94609 $
Price in auction currency 85000 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
12871 $
Price in auction currency 1400000 JPY
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search