flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1648 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 85,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
94609 $
Price in auction currency 85000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
12871 $
Price in auction currency 1400000 JPY
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - September 17, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
Seller DNW
Date November 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1676 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access