Fourpence (Groat) 1676 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1676 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place July 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)