United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1676 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1676 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1676 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1676 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place July 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • London Coins (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1676 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1676 at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1676 at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1676 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

