Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 5,400. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.

