United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1676
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 5,400. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
