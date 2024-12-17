flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 5,400. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • CNG (7)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (14)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (25)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • London Coins (20)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Spink (20)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • TimeLine Auctions (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (4)
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1676 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1676 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access