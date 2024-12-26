flag
Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
26713 $
Price in auction currency 24000 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 14, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction UBS - January 27, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

