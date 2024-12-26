United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1676
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
26713 $
Price in auction currency 24000 CHF
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
