United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 74,750. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
9155 $
Price in auction currency 8500 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2011
Condition SP63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2010
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2010
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2010
Condition SP63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2008
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition SP63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
