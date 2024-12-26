Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1676 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 74,750. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) SP63 (4) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)