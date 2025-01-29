United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1676 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1676
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1676 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2486 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 110. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1676 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search