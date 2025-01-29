flag
Twopence 1676 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Twopence 1676 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Twopence 1676 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1676 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2486 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 110. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

