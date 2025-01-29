Twopence 1676 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1676 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2486 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 110. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1)