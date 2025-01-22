flag
Penny 1676 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Penny 1676 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Penny 1676 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1676 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 31347 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 411. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1676 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1676 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

