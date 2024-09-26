flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Plume on both sides

Obverse Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" Plume on both sides - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" Plume on both sides - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place September 9, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2264 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1474 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1676 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access