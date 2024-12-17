United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1676
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (4)
- Florange (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- London Coins (5)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Spink (7)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date June 11, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 7, 2020
Condition FR
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
