flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Florange (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Spink (7)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - June 11, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date June 11, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 7, 2020
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 7, 2020
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 19, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1676 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1676 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access