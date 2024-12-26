flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 52,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
43248 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - January 5, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 5, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2012
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust" at auction Leu - October 25, 1999
Seller Leu
Date October 25, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

