United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1676
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 52,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
43248 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
