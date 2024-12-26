Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1676 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 52,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

