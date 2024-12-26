United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1676
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 30128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
46000 $
Price in auction currency 46000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
10974 $
Price in auction currency 11000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
