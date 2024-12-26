flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 30128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.

United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
46000 $
Price in auction currency 46000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
10974 $
Price in auction currency 11000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 24, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

