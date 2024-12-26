Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1676 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 30128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)