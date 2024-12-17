flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2285 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place September 1, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4231 $
Price in auction currency 3750 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

