United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1676
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2285 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place September 1, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4231 $
Price in auction currency 3750 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
