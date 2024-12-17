Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1676 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2285 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place September 1, 2018.

